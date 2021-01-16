Insider Buying: Condor Gold Plc (CNR.L) (LON:CNR) Insider Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

Condor Gold Plc (CNR.L) (LON:CNR) insider Jeffrey Laszlo Karoly purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £3,875 ($5,062.71).

LON:CNR opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.61) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 48.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.05. The company has a market capitalization of £55.18 million and a PE ratio of -36.69. Condor Gold Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 19.06 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 62 ($0.81).

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. It owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua. The company also holds 100% interests in Rio Luna concession covering an area of 43 square kilometers located in Central Highlands, Nicaragua; and Estrella concession covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in southwest of Siuna, Nicaragua.

