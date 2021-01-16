Insider Buying: Condor Gold Plc (CNR.L) (LON:CNR) Insider Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

Condor Gold Plc (CNR.L) (LON:CNR) insider Jeffrey Laszlo Karoly purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £3,875 ($5,062.71).
LON:CNR opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.61) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 48.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.05. The company has a market capitalization of £55.18 million and a PE ratio of -36.69. Condor Gold Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 19.06 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 62 ($0.81).
About Condor Gold Plc (CNR.L)
