Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) President Acquires $73,600.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) President Kenneth M. Young purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 141,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,514,106. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:RILY opened at $49.68 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.96.
B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $226.25 million for the quarter.
About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.
Recommended Story: Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.