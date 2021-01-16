Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) President Acquires $73,600.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) President Kenneth M. Young purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 141,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,514,106. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $49.68 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $226.25 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 607.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 512.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 45.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.