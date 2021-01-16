Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) PT Raised to $30.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

INOV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 659.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $1,177,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 7,500 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $138,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,879.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and have sold 15,996 shares worth $302,859. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

