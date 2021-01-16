Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

INVA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innoviva from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

INVA opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 146.75, a current ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. Innoviva has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 53.99%. The company had revenue of $88.69 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innoviva will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth about $1,044,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the third quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Innoviva by 82.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 39,926 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

