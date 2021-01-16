Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
INVA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innoviva from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.
INVA opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 146.75, a current ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. Innoviva has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth about $1,044,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the third quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Innoviva by 82.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 39,926 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Innoviva
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.
Read More: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.