Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Up 91.2% in December

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a growth of 91.2% from the December 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

IPHA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Innate Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Innate Pharma from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Innate Pharma in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Innate Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

NASDAQ:IPHA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,065. Innate Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $356.99 million and a PE ratio of -13.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

