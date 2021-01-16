INMAX (INX) Price Reaches $0.0118

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. INMAX has a market cap of $30,278.90 and $4.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INMAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, INMAX has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00059839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.24 or 0.00499580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00043393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.67 or 0.04190562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016282 BTC.

INMAX Profile

INX is a coin. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 coins. INMAX’s official website is inmax.live . INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling INMAX

