Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Shares Down 6.9%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s share price dropped 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.61 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 1,135,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,295,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

IEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $488.37 million, a PE ratio of 357.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $522.23 million for the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $44,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,590.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $107,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,493 shares in the company, valued at $920,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,554 shares of company stock worth $321,073. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1,324.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,068,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 993,505 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

