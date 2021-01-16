Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Short Interest Update

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 91.0% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $827.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet cut Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 100.3% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 11,872 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 90.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

