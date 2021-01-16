Incent (INCNT) Price Hits $0.0347

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Incent has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $1,035.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Incent has traded 51.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00044468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00115005 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00064061 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00240989 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000631 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,664.27 or 0.87437902 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,526 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

