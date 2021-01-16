Immunovant’s (IMVT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMVT. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immunovant has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.12.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.19.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.