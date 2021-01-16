IMI’s (IMIAY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

IMIAY has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of IMI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of IMI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of IMI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IMI from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of IMIAY opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. IMI has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $35.73.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

