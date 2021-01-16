IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,313.00

IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,313 ($17.15) and last traded at GBX 1,295 ($16.92), with a volume of 42643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,260 ($16.46).

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMI shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. IMI plc (IMI.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,108.57 ($14.48).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69. The firm has a market cap of £3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 22.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,192.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,089.57.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

