Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.24.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,280. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.69. The company has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

