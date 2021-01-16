Ignition 24 Hour Volume Hits $314.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Ignition token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000513 BTC on major exchanges. Ignition has a total market cap of $265,002.96 and $314.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,557.01 or 1.00020802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00022904 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002283 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011364 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ignition Token Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,388,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,375,278 tokens. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Token Trading

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.