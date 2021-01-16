IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,541 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,139 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,402 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 55,081 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,439 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Union Gaming Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.61.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $53.44 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

