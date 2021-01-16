IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,129,580,000 after acquiring an additional 653,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after buying an additional 564,004 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after buying an additional 670,598 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,119,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $162,946,000 after buying an additional 72,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 19.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,574,000 after buying an additional 91,118 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $165.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,228,696.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,923.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $1,886,322.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,962.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.24.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

