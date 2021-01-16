IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 652 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 11,600.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total transaction of $430,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $3,359,810. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.84.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $399.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

