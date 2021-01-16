IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,764 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $208.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $208.53.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.92.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

