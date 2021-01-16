IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,789 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 30,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE EOG opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.82 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $88.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.33.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.