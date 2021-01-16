IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $45,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $45,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $63,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $98,265.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.70. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

