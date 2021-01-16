IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 6,323 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Welltower by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.31.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average of $58.23. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

