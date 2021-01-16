IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,492 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $204.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.91. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 113.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $1,279,857.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $285,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,253. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,921 shares of company stock worth $29,129,974. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.82.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

