IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,959 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $146.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.22. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 90,489 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $10,612,549.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,341,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.45.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.