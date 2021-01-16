IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,172 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,313 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 66.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 115.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $116.11 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. Insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

