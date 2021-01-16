IDT (NYSE:IDT) Stock Price Up 6.3%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) shares rose 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $13.90. Approximately 266,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 168,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 58.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 32,655 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 9.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 394.4% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 48,237 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 39.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

