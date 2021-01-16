Idle (IDLE) Price Tops $4.01 on Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Idle has traded 33.3% higher against the dollar. One Idle token can now be bought for approximately $4.01 or 0.00010839 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $360,561.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00039663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00111653 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00063512 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00242951 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00058659 BTC.

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,955 tokens. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Token Trading

Idle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.