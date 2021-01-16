IDEX Price Reaches $0.0341 on Top Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $19.23 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00056285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.17 or 0.00498801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00042944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.75 or 0.04091230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 76.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016350 BTC.

IDEX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,070,518 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

