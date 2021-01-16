iBTC One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. One iBTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, iBTC has traded 67.8% lower against the dollar. iBTC has a total market cap of $8,184.37 and approximately $1.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00047041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00116221 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00065062 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00239251 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,419.72 or 0.91508679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00058732 BTC.

About iBTC

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for iBTC is ibtctoken.com

Buying and Selling iBTC

iBTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

