IBEX Limited Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for IBEX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IBEX’s FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.54 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IBEX. Citigroup lowered their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

IBEX opened at $19.72 on Friday. IBEX has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,502,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

