IBEX Limited Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for IBEX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IBEX’s FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.
IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.54 million.
IBEX opened at $19.72 on Friday. IBEX has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,502,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.
About IBEX
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
