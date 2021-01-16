Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) shares rose 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31.

Hyve Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITEGY)

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

