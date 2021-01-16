HyperDAO (HDAO) Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $6,559.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00047901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00116196 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00064748 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00242488 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,870.40 or 0.91313012 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00034948 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,655,274 tokens. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars.

