Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1031002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on H. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$17.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Hydro One Limited will post 1.5299999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.2536 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.68%.

About Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

