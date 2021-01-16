Huntington National Bank Trims Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $823.08.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,218.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,156.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,022.84. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $1,250.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.77 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

