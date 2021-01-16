Huntington National Bank Trims Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AerCap were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 774,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 712.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 160,198 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 79.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 141,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 62,551 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 11.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 419,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after buying an additional 44,243 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 20.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after buying an additional 48,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of AER stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.23 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AER. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.