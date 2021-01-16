Huntington National Bank Sells 3,905 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 35.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,793 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 81,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 36.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 41.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 16.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $25,900.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at $426,465.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CFFN opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.79 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

