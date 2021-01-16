Huntington National Bank Raises Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEPC. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $757,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $58.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.22. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $63.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.868 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.