Huntington National Bank Purchases 513 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mplx were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 3,439.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Mplx by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in Mplx by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 66,870,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,535,000 after buying an additional 14,806,703 shares in the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of MPLX opened at $24.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $27.13.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,909. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $172,500 in the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.31.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.