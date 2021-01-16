Huntington National Bank Purchases 167 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,658,000 after acquiring an additional 405,254 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 102.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $5,742,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,771,461.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,782 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,799 in the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $134.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $138.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.