Huntington National Bank Invests $49,000 in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $988,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,751,000.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $746.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 714.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

