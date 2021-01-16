Huntington National Bank Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,310,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,271,000 after buying an additional 415,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 88.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,633,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,386,000 after buying an additional 3,581,785 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 5.3% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,370,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,018,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 84.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,154,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after buying an additional 985,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 1,390,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $40.11.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

