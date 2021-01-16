Huntington National Bank Buys 125 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in JD.com were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 164,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,559 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,256,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,605,000 after purchasing an additional 106,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $87.77 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $96.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day moving average of $77.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.24.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

