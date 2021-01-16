Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,830 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,020 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 39,490 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 36,008.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 296,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 295,272 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

HBAN stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

