Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 62,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

NLY opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

