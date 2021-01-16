Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,030 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,974,416 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $481,692,000 after purchasing an additional 633,761 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,123,239 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $325,503,000 after purchasing an additional 430,296 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after buying an additional 9,245,437 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,899,413 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after buying an additional 130,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Halliburton by 30.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,335,000 after buying an additional 885,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $20.74 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

Several analysts have commented on HAL shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

