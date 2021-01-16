Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) and HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) and HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Hudson Global has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HireQuest has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hudson Global and HireQuest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Global $93.81 million 0.33 -$950,000.00 ($0.27) -42.22 HireQuest $15.88 million 8.73 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A

HireQuest has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hudson Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.0% of Hudson Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of HireQuest shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Hudson Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of HireQuest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Global and HireQuest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Global -0.96% -0.61% -0.46% HireQuest 45.87% 23.39% 16.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hudson Global and HireQuest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Global 0 0 0 0 N/A HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

HireQuest beats Hudson Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc. provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services. The company was formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Global, Inc. in April 2012. Hudson Global, Inc. is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc. provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia. It serves small businesses and large corporate enterprises in the manufacturing, warehousing, construction, disaster recovery, hospitality, recycling, logistics, auctioneering, landscaping, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Command Center, Inc. and changed its name to HireQuest, Inc. in September 2019. HireQuest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

