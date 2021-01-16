HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,200 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the December 15th total of 120,300 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $802,000.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.94.

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.40. 141,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,100. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 194.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.81%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

