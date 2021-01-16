HSBC Lowers iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $21.60 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of iQIYI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. New Street Research raised shares of iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.48.

IQ opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. iQIYI has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 175.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,767,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,247 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 38.3% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,732,000 after acquiring an additional 205,153 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 169.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 360,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in iQIYI by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 540,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iQIYI by 52.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 143,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

