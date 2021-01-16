H&R Block Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 10,524 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,677% compared to the typical volume of 379 put options.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 3,310 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in H&R Block by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

