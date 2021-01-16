Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.28

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.28 and last traded at $38.28, with a volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

