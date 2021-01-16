Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

NYSE:HLI opened at $70.09 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $73.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average of $61.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $39,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,464. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

